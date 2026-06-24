Construction crews shift hours, take more breaks to battle the dangerous Tucson summer heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction workers paving roads and working on projects in Tucson are adjusting their routines to cope with dangerous summer temperatures.

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Construction crews shift hours, take more breaks to battle Tucson summer heat

Crews are out filling potholes along Harborage Road, near Broadway and Camino Seco, starting as early as 5 a.m. and working until 1:30 p.m. to avoid the worst of the afternoon heat.

Marc Monroy

Construction Supervisor Arthur Tapia said the heat this year has been a significant challenge for his crew.

"I notice this year it has been hotter, and that is a big struggle," Tapia said.

Tapia said a shortage of staff is making the situation more difficult, with fewer workers available to rotate in and out of physically demanding tasks in the heat.

Marc Monroy

"We're having to take more breaks, and that's because we're a little short-handed since we're short on staff," Tapia said.

Tapia said he hopes the situation improves.

"Hopefully, we get more manpower," Tapia said.

The Tucson Department of Transportation said several of its work crews have shifted hours for the summer.

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