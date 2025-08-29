Community gathers in prayer: St. Pius X holds Mass for Minneapolis school shooting victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This morning at St. Pius X, a Catholic church on the Eastside, the community gathered in prayer for a special Mass offering for the victims of this week’s horrific shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

It’s only been a few days since the deadly school shooting in Minneapolis, but the heartbreak remains heavy.

Flowers are left by a memorial at Annunciation Catholic Church after Wednesday's school shooting, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis.

Parishioners here at St. Pius told me this tragedy hits close to home, as many of them have grandchildren the same age as the victims and say their prayers today are with those families.

“It was horrific," Armida Waterbury, a parishioner, said in tears. "I think of my children, I have grandchildren, and you always want them to be safe, especially in a religious environment—a holy place.”

For some, the sadness is paired with frustration as they say mass shootings are happening too often.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows there have been 285 mass shootings so far this year.

“Nowadays, it seems like that happens all too frequently, regardless of whether it's a Catholic church or any other church or organization. There's just too much evil in the world, unfortunately," said Jose Hernandez, a parishioner.

Father Richard Rivera told parishioners during his homily that preventing tragedies like this requires digging deeper into mental health, a sentiment with which several parishioners agree.

“It's not necessarily just the gun itself, but it's what drove the people to that point, and a lot of times, it's just a sadness, bullying, hate, things of that nature that we need to contend with and try to treat," Hernandez said.

As the Mass ended, many in attendance said they hoped their prayers would reach the families in Minneapolis to let them know they are not alone.

