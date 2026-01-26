Circle K expansion and relocation plans on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction has officially begun on a new Circle K located near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads.

The Tanque Verde Valley Association (TVVA) has been communicating with City of Tucson leaders and Circle K representatives since early 2025, expressing their concerns how the Circle K does not align with neighborhood values.

Athena Kehoe Construction starting

“Basically, we're feeling like the private citizen has virtually nothing to say about liquor license issuance," Jim Trego explains, President of the TVVA.

In December, the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control approved a liquor license for 10290 E Tanque Verde Road.

The TVVA was communicating with the liquor board about their opposition, but despite their efforts, it was approved.

“It appears to me at least, that this is all slanted heavily toward the approval of any liquor license that ever gets requested in the state of Arizona," Trego says.

There are three other existing Circle K's in the same area located at:

1. 8909 E Tanque Verde Rd.

2. 10290 E Speedway Blvd.

3. 11271 E Tanque Verde Rd.

However, according to a letter sent by an attorney that represents Circle K, there are plans to relocate 8909 E Tanque Verde Rd to a different location in the same shopping center.

KGUN 9 received the letter sent by a Circle K attorney that a neighbor nearby received. The letter stated, in part:

"Circle K Stores, Inc intends to relocate its store at 8909 E Tanque Verde Road at the NEC of Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon Roads to 9015 E Tanque Verde Road at the NWC of Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway in the same shopping center. The new site is approximately 550 feet east of the current store, in the empty commercial building previously occupied by Bank of America, next to the Pima County Sheriff's substation. The new store will include a desert-color palette, modern lighting consistent with the dark sky ordinance, and safe ingress and egress points. It will also offer expanded selections of convenience items, fresh and packaged foods, households and personal goods, and six fuel pumps. In conjuction with the move, Circle K will file an application to transfer a series 9 liquor license to the new store.

Circle K looks forward to continuing to serve the community." Circle K

The former Bank of America branch at that location was sold at the end of 2024. While the building is still standing and no physical changes are visible yet, the letter did not specify when the relocation would take place.

Athena Kehoe Former Bank of America

KGUN 9 has reached out to Circle K multiple times since July and has not received a response.

Several permits filed for the property describe plans to raze the existing bank building and rebuild it as a Circle K convenience store.

“It makes you mad. It really does, because now it's like they've opened the floodgate,” Trego explains.

In the letter, Circle K encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to discuss the changes. KGUN 9 has not been made aware of any plans for a neighborhood meeting regarding the relocation.

“What are you going to do? Transparency is just, the core of the problem,” Trego explains. But, neighbors in the area are encouraged to reach out to the TVVA with any questions or concerns they might have. The TVVA says their mission focuses on preserving the scenic landscape and ecological health of the area.