Casa del Rio celebrates nearly 50 years serving Eastside Tucson during Sonoran Restaurant Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —

Casa del Rio has been an Eastside Tucson staple since it opened in 1979, serving Mexican food to the community for nearly 50 years.

The restaurant features food cooked by a dedicated staff, cocktails prepared for the community, and a space open to the whole family. Casa del Rio hosts University of Arizona watch parties and events every week.

Owner Kevin Templin said the restaurant is built around giving back to the people who walk through the door.

"We love providing people with value and also with good quality food," Templin said.

Casa del Rio is among more than 100 restaurants participating in Tucson Foodie's Sonoran Restaurant Week, which celebrates Southern Arizona cuisine.

Templin said the decades of service would not have been possible without the community's support.

"We wouldn't be here without them," Templin said. "That's the only reason Casa del Rio is here: because of the patrons who patronize us. " We thank you for coming back and hope you continue to do so."