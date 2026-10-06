Burglars hit eastside gun shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Camino Seco just south of Broadway, the roadway was cut off for traffic for a lot of Monday morning due to a report of intruders in a gun store.

At first, Tucson Police simply warned the public away from the area because parts of Camino Seco were closed during morning rush hour.

But at the site, Tucson Police turned out in force. The SWAT team deployed at Elite Guns and Ammo, in a business center about a block south of Broadway. Police say their were first informed that the suspects were still inside the shop. After several hours they determined the suspects left before officers arrived.

Police reopened Camino Seco shortly after 11 a.m.

Police, detectives and agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms stayed on scene for a follow up investigation.

The high value of guns on the street makes gun shops tempting targets.

This is the second hit we know of on a local gun related business in the past few months.

This summer, surveillance caught burglars breaking into Riton Optics, including images of a man trying to shoot out the surveillance camera that was taking his picture.

Related story: Armed robbers steal $40,000 in tactical gear and firearms from Riton optics store

Armed robbers steal $40,000 in gear and firearms from Riton Optics

In 2023, the company’s cameras caught burglars breaking a glass door and stepping in.

Riton makes scopes and gun sights but had a few guns in the shop for testing products. The company says in the most recent burglary it lost about $40,000 in stolen items.

Surveillance helped police arrest a suspect in that latest break in. He was released on 25 hundred dollars bond while his case moves through the courts.