Bookmans employees hold walkout amid contract negotiations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, employees at multiple Bookmans Entertainment Exchange locations participated in a one-day strike, following contract negotiations between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99, which represents employees at both Tucson and Flagstaff locations.

Workers at the eastside location unionized last August, followed by workers at a Flagstaff location in September and then the second Tucson location on Stone and River last fall.

At the eastside location, located at 6230 E Speedway Blvd, Music Department Supervisor Eleanor Hill said she clocked in for her shift at 8:30 a.m. before walking out with other employees 30 minutes later.

“Bookmans has been around for 50 years and we want it to be around for another 50 years, but we can’t do that unless they’re willing to come and meet where we are,” Hill said.

She said Saturday’s walkout comes after months of contract negotiations with the company.

“We have come in for monthly meetings, but it’s become clear that the company has stopped compromising, negotiating and bargaining in good faith,” she said.

Hill and some of her coworkers chanted and held signs in front of the Monterey Village shopping center for several hours on Saturday. Some of the messaging on the signs focused on working conditions, hours and wages,

KGUN 9

“At this point we are just trying to set up exactly what we went into this union to do – which is to establish a safe, comfortable work environment that people want to stay in for a long time,” Hill said.

Book Buyer Kai Parmenter, who has worked with the company for about eight years, said Bookmans is a Tucson staple.

“And it’s a cool place and it has the capacity to continue to be a cool place, but the employees would just like to be recognized and to be treated well – so that’s why we’re out here,” he said.

In a statement to KGUN 9 regarding the walkout, Bookmans Management said:

This action was completely unexpected as negotiations are ongoing, and substantial progress has been made. And in the vast majority of areas where the parties have not yet reached agreement, we have made concessions in a good faith effort to do so. We look forward to continuing to work with the Union, negotiating in good faith, and reaching a fair and sustainable agreement that will be in the best interests of our dedicated staff, loyal customers and Bookmans as a whole. We remain committed to completing the negotiation process and continuing to be there for our communities long into the future.

Bookmans Management

Both Tucson locations remained open on Saturday. The Flagstaff location closed.