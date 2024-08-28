Bookmans workers unionize at Eastside location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange’s east-side location at East Speedway and North Wilmot Road became the first in their industry to unionize in Arizona.

The majority of employees voted to be represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 99 during a National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) secret ballot election.

“I'm relieved. I'm happy. I think part of it maybe hasn't quite said it yet, but I'm just like, Oh my God, the thing we worked on for half a year is finally here," said Kai Parmenter, a book buyer at Bookmans East.

The store's petition to unionize comes after the store's entire marketing team was laid off in January without notice, according to the union.

“Next we need to begin the negotiations part and that unfortunately could take a good amount of time," Parmenter said. "But we are hopeful that they will come to the table in good faith and that we'll be able to come to an agreement that benefits the workers here, but also the company."

Bookmans is a Tucson-based retail chain that buys and sells used goods including books, music, movies, and games. According to the company’s website, the chain has five locations, covering Tucson, Phoenix, Mesa, and Flagstaff.

Despite being the first bookstore in Arizona to petition for unionization, Bookmans employees are part of a growing national movement of bookstore workers who have organized with UFCW since 2021.

"It's definitely making history in Arizona, being the first bookstore to unionize in the entire state," said Morgan DiFede, a cashier at Bookmans East. “That is also something I think we deserve to be proud of, that we're creating real change not just for ourselves. For our community and the rest of this state, even outside of Tucson.”

Other workers who have organized with UFCW include those employed by nationwide chains like Barnes & Noble and Half Price Books as well as local shops like Politics & Prose in Washington, DC, Book Culture & Greenlight in New York City, and Savoy Bookshop & Cafe in Westerly, Rhode Island.