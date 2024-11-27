Bear Canyon neighborhood residents rally against proposed development of luxury casitas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastside residents near two large washes by La Mariposa Resort are still working to put a stop to the proposed development of luxury casitas.

Residents say Casita Village at La Mariposa would cause issues like flooding and increased traffic.

The total project area of the proposed development spans 36 acres with 179 multi-residential units and 132 lots.

The Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association's (BCNA) opposition to the proposed development of Casita Village at La Mariposa has led to a shift in its leadership, with a new president and vice president.

Tom Adang was named the new president of the BCNA after an annual meeting in October. The previous president and vice president chose not to run again, so others were voted in. Adang comes with decades of meteorology and risk analysis experience. He tells me he disagrees with the proposed development because it’s within special flood hazard zones.

“So,the best solution in my mind, is you don't build in a wash," Adang said. "You don't build this complex in a special flood hazard zone, surrounded by Agua Caliente Wash, Tanque Verde Wash and Houghton Road that barricades that all in.”

Risk and process safety consultant, John Lockwood, is the new vice president for the BCNA. Lockwood says the current flooding issues must be addressed before any development happens.

“Where's the design? How are we going to have access? Is it an all-weather access for emergencies? This type of thing has not been included in the submission or application forms for the CLOMR to be in," said Lockwood.

A conditional letter of map revision or CLOMR is used to inform the community about what the anticipated water surface elevation levels will be after a project is completed.

Lockwood says the proposed development goes against the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Plan (BCNP) that was adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in 1982. It specifies how the land should be used. The BCNP contains detailed restrictions about future rezoning or development of the land that's being recommended for rezoning.

The BCNA was told the mayor and council were going to make a final decision in September on the proposed development, but the neighbors are still waiting.

“We’ve been meeting constantly, preparing ourselves for this fight that’s coming up and they’ve delayed it, and delayed it, and delayed it," said Jane Rojas, a Powderhorn Ranch resident since the 1980s.

Rojas says her home has turned into an island due to severe flooding.

“We’ve had water up 2 or 3 feet," described Rojas. "It hasn’t physically come into the house because when we built, we had to build up 3 1/2 feet. But we know the velocity, we’ve seen the damage, we’ve experienced it on numerous occasions.”

Rojas says their petition opposing the casitas is gaining strong support at about 2,300 signatures.

Adang tells me the proposed development could be sent back to the zoning examiner by the mayor and council in early December.

