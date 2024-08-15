Eastside neighbors against luxury casita community development

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastside residents near two large washes and La Mariposa Resort are gathering to try and stop the development of luxury casitas.

The residents say it would cause a number of issues, flooding and traffic increases to name a few. Developers say they're aware of the concerns and are working to ensure everyone's safety.

Homeowners like Jane Rojas, say they're concerned about flooding, loss of natural habitat and increased traffic.

"We aren't NIMBY's. We're not, you know, people who just don't want a neighbor, that's not it at all," said Rojas.

The proposed development of Casita Village at La Mariposa is located between two washes, Agua Caliente and Tanque Verde.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Vaughn Latour, president of the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association says Tucson city council should reject the proposal.

"We are absolutely scared to death that they're going to go ahead and allow 179 casitas to be developed in a flood plain," Latour said.

Rojas says her property has flooded several times and fears it could get worse.

"We're barely out of the flood zone here, right, the three-and-a-half feet and it's coming up three feet," said Rojas. "You put something big, huge there, it's gonna lift the elevation of this."

Lexy Wellott, principal at The Planning Center says they're doing everything they can to address the concerns.

"A lot of this is going to be managed by a way of additional detention and retention basins," Wellott said. "As well as, the incorporation of green stormwater infrastructure and low-impact development techniques."

In 1983, the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Plan (BCNP) was created and adopted by the Pima County Board of Supervisors, it specifies how the land should be used.

Latour says he wants city council to ensure the proposal aligns with the BCNP before making a decision.

"We want to develop a space that the residents we're bringing in, as well as those surrounding it, are safe and protected from any flood hazards and property damage," Wellott said.

The final decision will come from city council which is expected by next month. In the meantime,concerned residents are gathering signatures for a petition to stop the proposed development.