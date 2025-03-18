Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association at odds with developers, hire independent hydrologists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Eastside, the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association (BCNA) is at odds with developers, even prompting hydrologists to get involved. Many are gearing up for what's to happen during Tuesday's city council meeting as the matter is listed as a public hearing on the agenda.

Since the last time I brought you this story, support for the BCNA has grown.

“This is not the first, or the second, or the third time that Bear Canyon has fought development in this particular area," said Tom Adang, president of the BCNA.

The development plan for Casita Village at La Mariposa shows it would be built between Agua Caliente Wash and Tanque Verde Wash by Houghton Road. It would bring 121 single-story units across almost 20 acres. Adang says it's not safe without all-weather access to and from the casitas.

“The only access road into this development will flood with a 100-year flood," said Adang. "Doesn’t take an extreme event, it will flood.”

Adang says they’ve worked with two independent hydrologists over the last few months. One of which was hired just ten days ago from WEST Consultants. A hydrologist measures the volume, streamflow, and other elements of bodies of water.

“It’s a $10,000 bill that we will have to develop. We are not a 501(c)(3) where we take that, so it’ll be private contributions. And why? Because we think it’s this important," Adang said.

Adang tells me the hydrologist from WEST Consultants has worked with the Pima County Flood District before. Both hydrologists will speak at Tuesday's public hearing.

The Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection joined the BCNA's effort. Adang says apart from the flood risk and increased traffic, the development can threaten local ecosystems.

“This area where they want to build is one of the last Mesquite Bosque remaining in the city of Tucson. Why are we doing something like that and taking that type of area away. Makes no sense to me," Adang said.

The BCNA's petition against the development has gathered nearly 3,500 signatures.

Adang says dozens of petitioners will attend the public hearing for the proposed rezoning and development on Tuesday to further express their stance to the Mayor and Council.

