Armed robbers steal $40,000 in tactical gear and firearms from Riton optics store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two armed robbers broke into Riton Optics on Tucson's eastside on the morning of June 21, stealing nearly $40,000 in tactical gear, including scopes, compressors, and firearms.

The robbers, wearing masks, first attempted to shoot out surveillance cameras around the store before breaking through the front door and grabbing what they could, then driving away.

Chris Varas, who works in production at Riton Optics, said the loss was significant.

"Right now, estimated from at least this, which is about $40,000," Varas said.

"So all of those items were taken along with some firearms that we use for product testing and development, and assorted products as well."

Varas and his team saw the robbery unfold on their cameras and rushed to the store to find thousands of dollars in gear gone. They turned their footage over to the Tucson Police Department, which used it to arrest 46-year-old James Myers in connection with the robbery. Myers has been charged with burglary and prohibited possession.

Varas said the robbery is part of a broader problem facing businesses in the area.

According to statistics from TPD's database, from 2018 to 2026, larceny made up nearly a quarter of all crimes in Tucson.

"It's extremely frustrating, especially since it runs rampant here in Tucson," Varas said.

He added that the impact of a burglary can go far beyond stolen merchandise.

"We're not a massive business, right?"

"Taking a cash box is one thing, but if people are taking tax records and things of that nature, that can completely set you back."

The Riton Optics break-in is the latest in a string of burglaries targeting businesses near the Research Loop shopping complex in recent years. Myers was even accused of another break-in at the same shopping center three years ago.

Varas said surveillance footage from Riton and surrounding businesses was key to identifying Myers.

"That portion is tremendous. Even though we are businesses, it's still very much a community of neighbors," Varas said.

Myers has since been released on a $2,500 bond, with his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 13th.

Myers' bond is a decision Varas called unacceptable.

"I honestly think it's pretty abhorrent. The decision to bond him out for $2,500, I find inexcusable given the context and the nature that this person was arrested for," Varas said.

The investigation remains ongoing. TPD asks anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME.