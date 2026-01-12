A rocky surprise: Boulder fall shocks Sabino Canyon hikers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've hiked Sabino Canyon, you know it's peaceful and predictable, but over the weekend, hikers were met with a very different scene: a huge boulder sitting right in the middle of the paved road.

Jacqueline Aguilar Sabino Canyon boulder falls on popular paved road for hikers

An estimated three-ton boulder crashed onto the popular paved trail at Sabino Canyon over the weekend, creating a rocky surprise for hikers who say it's a miracle nobody was injured.

The massive rock fell Saturday night onto the tram road about a mile and a half from the visitor center. Officials say recent heavy rain and strong winds likely caused the dirt to loosen, sending the boulder tumbling down and damaging the surrounding area and cacti.

"It hit on this side first, and there's really just a little hole. Then it bounced. And when it hit here, it took out a huge goiter of land. So that's kind of impressive, the physics of it," said Scott Bultman, an avid Sabino Canyon hiker.

The boulder's impact left significant damage to the paved road, surprising even regular visitors to the canyon.

"People swim right down here, so that could've been a catastrophe," Bultman said.

For Bultman, who has hiked Sabino Canyon for six years, this marks the third rockslide he has witnessed, though he said this boulder is the largest he has seen fall.

Other hikers were seeing such an event for the first time.

"We've been on this path many times. And so, seeing this, we knew something was up," said hikers Kathy and Theresa. "I'm surprised at the damage, like the damage to the road here and back there. And that it bounced!"

Staff members said crews might have to chip at the boulder to remove it piece by piece. The boulder, now a popular stopping point for hikers to take pictures.

"Two of us tried to lift it, it's not going anywhere," Bultman said.

Ann Tracy, another hiker, says she is relieved that no one was hurt.

"One of my first thoughts was I'm glad no one got hit by this. Thank goodness because the weekends get crowded out here," Tracy said.

While crews work on a plan to remove the boulder safely, people are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings while hiking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.