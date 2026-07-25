A new way to learn: new Mathnasium location on Eastside helps students build math confidence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Mathnasium location on Tucson's east side is giving students a place to get ahead in math, with tutors from around the community working with kids of all ages.

The center, which opened in January, serves students from kindergarten through high school.

It helps students with new methods to make education enjoyable and informative for students in the community

Jordan Ochoa said she noticed her daughter, Lucy Stevens, had fallen behind in math and watched her struggle.

"I had always wondered where she was truly at mathematically," Ochoa said.

Ochoa said the gap was bigger than she expected.

"She was at a first-grade level instead of almost should have been in fourth-grade level. And I thought, wow, how did I miss this?"

After hearing about the new Mathnasium, the family decided to give it a try. Lucy now comes in once a week, and Stevens said she is already seeing results.

Lucy said the sessions have made a difference in school.

"Now I'm getting A classes on all of them," Stevens said.

The program is also helping older students like Danica Soto, who is preparing for high school math.

"It was definitely worth it. Because I was pretty, I am pretty far behind on math and stuff. But I feel like I won't, it won't be as hard as it will now," Soto said.

According to the National Education Association, Arizona ranks near the bottom nationwide in public education.

Owner Anusha Ramaholli said the Mathnasium is working to close that gap.

"Math is the biggest subject that kids don't feel confident in or struggle in," Ramohalli said. So once you feel that confidence in math, everything else, they just build that confidence for all the other subjects as well,"