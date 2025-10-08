A different ride: Owner of bike shop says more options needed for cyclists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Recent violent incidents along Tucson’s Chuck Huckelberry Loop have rattled the city’s cycling community, even as a longtime local bike shop owner says he hasn’t seen a sharp drop in business.

Elliot Dumont, owner of Roadrunner Bicycles, has been part of the bike culture in Tucson for decades, and he says camaraderie is a natural outgrowth of the sport. “You start to get to know one person, then another person. And it can feel like a tight-knit community real quick,” he said.

But that sense of community has been tested by recent events. On Sept. 23, 44-year-old cyclist Enrique “Kix” Mercado was fatally stabbed while riding with a group near First Street and Wetmore. The Tucson Police Department later arrested 26-year-old Michael Francisco on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

Mercado’s death has prompted calls from riders and community members for greater safety measures along The Loop. In public comments, the police chief acknowledged riders’ fears about the presence of unhoused people, mental health crises, and substance use along certain stretches of the trail.

At Roadrunner Bicycles, Dumont says he continues to hear from customers torn between staying active and fearing for their safety. Still, he maintains his shop has weathered the concern so far. “Overall, I’d say like, our business has not drastically been affected by that because people still have some of the loop to ride,” he said.

One customer, Bobbi Groff, reflects a cautious optimism. She said her own encounters along the Loop have been more benign than alarming. “I’m definitely more concerned with cars than I am people, haha,” she said. Groff acknowledged she doesn’t use the Loop often, and when she does, “They were just kind of chilling on the bench … in one of the little pavilions.”

Still, Dumont believes the response to the violence must go deeper. “It’s more systemic than it is just bringing someone in to be the overseer. Rarely does that really result in a positive outcome,” he said.

Among riders, the mood is unsettled. Some have scaled back their use of the Loop or altered their routes. Others continue to ride, hoping that dialogue and action from law enforcement and city officials will help restore a sense of safety to a beloved public space.