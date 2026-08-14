Willcox veteran uses $1,000 grant to grow his pecan orchard in Cochise County

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tractor Supply Company Foundation donated $100,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition’s (FVC) Fellowship Fund— a nonprofit that provides money to farmers who are also veterans to help them advance their businesses. One of those recipients was from Willcox, and he owns a pecan orchard.

Michael Stark, owner of Bar Z Bar Pecans in Willcox, applied for funding through the Farmer Veterans Coalition's Fellowship Fund and received a $1,000 gift card to Tractor Supply.

"I mean obviously very happy and surprised," Stark said.

Stark said he had low expectations going into the application process but decided it was worth the effort.

"I didn't have any expectations when I turned it in, but you know you can't hit a home run if you don't swing the bat, right? So we went ahead and put the application in," Stark said.

He said the gift card has helped cover the small costs that can quietly drain a business.

"Does anybody that owns a business knows, it's small expenses that add up and can really, really drag you down. So I've used the card mostly for additives and lubricants and things of that nature," Stark said.

Stark had his first harvest this past winter and is working toward producing even more in the coming years.

Kayla Weeks, assistant manager for the Tractor Supply Company store in Benson, said the store is constantly stocking to keep up with the growing number of ranchers and farmers in the area.

"There's a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction knowing that you're contributing back to society on a base level," Weeks said.

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