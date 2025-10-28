Willcox Food Pantry sees surge in demand during government shutdown, SNAP benefits facing uncertainty

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Willcox Food Pantry is serving more families than it has in decades, with over 300 families picking up food during Monday's weekly distribution. The pantry is bracing for an even larger surge of people seeking help, despite having the lowest food and monetary donations Director Nell Worden has seen in 20 years.

Lines for the Monday distributions already span over two blocks and volunteers expect more people to show up as SNAP benefits face uncertainty.

"We have a lot of people in this community that are on food stamps and under the poverty level. So many of them are coming through our lines because they can't afford medicine if they buy food," Worden said.

The pantry serves hundreds of people each week through their Monday distributions, equating to what Worden says is over 1,200 people. With November's SNAP benefits not scheduled to go out, pantry volunteers know more people will need their services.

Worden says food pantries across the region are unprepared for the potential influx of people needing assistance.

"I don't think any food bank or food pantry is ready for it. No matter how we could prepare, you know, we couldn't foresee this coming up," Worden said.

Despite the challenges, the pantry remains committed to helping everyone who comes seeking assistance.

"If we can take care of them, we'll take care of them, and I would never turn anybody away," Worden said.

Yolanda Valdez, who visits the pantry weekly, says the service is essential.

"We need it. This has helped so much," she said.

Mary Jimenez first came to the pantry when she was sick and couldn't work.

"The food and the eggs, the milk and whatever they can give you. I mean, this is essential. Whenever you struggle, you need something to back you up. I found that out," Jimenez said.

Despite facing their lowest donation levels in two decades, Worden says the pantry is committed to helping everyone who comes to their line.

"I just don't know exactly what we're going to do. We're here and we're going to give people food, and if we run out of inventory, I'll do something, but I don't know what. They will not come to this line and not get anything," Worden said.

The Willcox Food Pantry, located at 200 Downen St., Willcox, 85643, plans week to week but remains ready to help anyone who needs assistance.

Worden says she's working with local businesses for food drives since the community has stepped up to help the food bank— even more this year than in the past.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

