Willcox Arts and Heritage Building opens its doors to the community after $3M renovation

WILLCOX, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Community members in Willcox got their first look inside the new Willcox Arts and Heritage Building, a space designed to promote art and technology in the rural city.

The building, which cost more than $3 million — all funded through grants and donations — took over a year and a half to complete. The last time I visited Willcox Theater and Arts, the space was an active construction zone.

Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock said the finished product left an impression.

"When I first walked into there, I was in aw," Hancock said.

Eddie Browning, president of the Board of Directors for Willcox Theater and Arts, said reaching this milestone was meaningful.

"It's real gratifying to get to this point," Browning said.

Willcox Theater and Arts is using the new building to add space for live performances and movies. Hancock said the venue has already become a hub for the community.

"Has become a gathering space for our community. Not only do they show films here, they have a lot of programs that you know pertain to kids and adults," Hancock said.

Browning said the goal is for the space to be something the community takes pride in.

"We want it to be a place that people are proud of. We want a place that people can come and enjoy," Browning said.

The new building connects all three of the nonprofit's buildings on Railroad Avenue, providing a larger space for creativity. Browning said the expansion is already drawing people back to Willcox.

"We've got people that have graduated from high school here, that has come back home and found a place to do creative services here," Browning said.

Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock said the nonprofit's expansion reflects a need the community has long expressed.

"That's been one of the biggest things that our community has asked for, things for for our youth to do. So there'll be a lot of programs they'll continue to hold and have more space to hold these programs for our youth," Hancock said.

While there is still more work to be done, the board of directors wanted to open the doors sooner rather than later. Browning said the space is ready to serve its purpose.

"It's just a real good place for people to come and and be creative," Browning said.

