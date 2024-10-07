Watch Now
Warm temps this week for Cochise County

A deep ridge will keep temperatures across southern Arizona above average this time of year. High temps in Cochise county will be in the low-to-mid 90s.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — A comfortable and fall-like morning across Cochise County with morning temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.

A ridge moving across Southern Arizona this week means daytime highs will reach summer-like temperatures.

Highs in the county are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday.

The trend will continue throughout much of the week before things cool off, but remain above average.

