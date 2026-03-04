Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volunteers reviving the Saint David Monastery Spring Art Festival

ST. DAVID, Ariz. (KGUN) — Volunteers are reviving the Saint David Monastery Spring Art Festival.

Vendors will be set up at Saint David Monastery, 1605 S St Marys Way, St David, AZ 85630, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art festival will feature local artists selling their Paintings, Jewelry, photography, leather, pottery, and more.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, with portions of vendor booth fees and merchandise sales going to the nonprofit. Organizers say they'll be collecting donations— including food — at the festival.

For more information, visit the Saint David Monastery Spring Art Festival website.
