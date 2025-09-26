VICTORY OVER ADDICTION: Connecting the community with care

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Victory Over Addiction returns to Sierra Vista this Saturday for its fourth year.

More than 20 groups are gathering here at Veterans Memorial Park to show what resources they have and to support people going through recovery. The idea is to make sure people who need support know there are people to help— like Theodore McGuire from Community Medical Services.

"People like me, I'm going on seven years in recovery," said Community Impact Specialist for Community Medical Services Theodore McGuire, "I want people to know that it can be done. There is hope.”

That help comes from those in the community like Becky Smyth, coordinator of the event and a volunteer with Parents of Addicted Loved Ones— a nonprofit that works with parents of recovering adults.

"A lot of people who have been through it and understand it, who really care, and so we want people to be aware of what's available in the community, that they're not alone,” she said.

The purpose of the event is to bring people together who understand what the person next to them may be going through.

Saturday is really important, because we can offer the support that we need," said Major for the Sierra Vista Salvation Army, Brent Church. "It's just not one organization, it's an entire community that comes together, and that's one thing about Sierra Vista and these different agencies coming together, is that no one's alone. We're here to help everyone that we can.”

The event starts at 8 a.m. by the volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial Park, and the walk will start at 9 a.m. The walk moving people forward on their journey.

“People who are struggling are stuck in the shame of the addiction, and shame keeps them silent, and so they're afraid to reach out for help," Smyth said. "Having everybody in one place makes it obvious that it's not something that you need to be alone in, that there are a lot of people out here who can help you.”

