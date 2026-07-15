Veterans Claims and Resource Fair brings VA services directly to Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Navigating veteran benefits isn't always easy. The paperwork, applications, and time required can be overwhelming for many who have served.

"The paperwork, the applications, just the time it's consuming," Javier Fimbres, an Army and Air Force veteran, said.

The Veterans Affairs Office hosted a Veterans Claims and Resource Fair in Douglas to address that challenge. Local, state, and federal organizations participated, providing information, free haircuts, and answers to veterans' questions. The biggest need at the event was helping veterans file their claims and get the medical exams to go with them.

Luke Johnson, Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System public affairs officer, said the location of the event was intentional.

"It's important to bring these resources to the community because Douglas is a very rural community, and so we want to bring our VA resources and community resources to where the veterans are at," Johnson said.

Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva said bringing the fair to town eliminates the biggest obstacle for many veterans in his community.

"A lot of our veterans, especially if they're seniors, they don't have the transportation out there. So a lot of them are missing out on the benefits they rightfully deserve. So we're glad that we could bring it to them," Grijalva said.

Fimbres said having guidance on-site makes a real difference for veterans trying to get the right help.

"You need somebody to help you out, fill out the applications. What application you need? You might be filling out the wrong application, and here they can direct you in the right direction," he said.

Fellow veteran Michael Baldenegro said many veterans don't realize the full scope of what's available to them — or that they may need help.

"They have everything that can help veterans and their families. The only problem is that a veteran doesn't know that he's ill. A lot of them are depressed. They have lost their sense of direction," Baldenegro said.

Johnson described the fair as a one-stop shop for veterans.

"This is their one-stop shop where they can get all the resources they need, and they don't have to make phone calls. They don't have to go online. They can come down here, get their questions answered, and again take advantage and start their process of taking advantage of the VA resources that our Veterans have earned," Johnson said.

Baldenegro said the fair is a tool veterans should use.

"That's how you receive information. That's how you can put it into play. And basically, if you want the help, you have to get to the health," Baldenegro said.

The second day of the event is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at 1703 E 9th St, Douglas, AZ 85607. The fair is free to attend.

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