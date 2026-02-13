Velo Vets creates cycling community for disabled veterans in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista nonprofit is using cycling to create community for disabled veterans, proving that physical limitations don't have to end an active lifestyle.

Velo Vets, a nonprofit in Sierra Vista, creates community for veterans while getting them outdoors through cycling. For some members who are disabled, they didn't think they'd ever be able to get on a bike again.

"It gets the endorphins running, it gets your blood pumping, and people just enjoy doing it," Ken Kingsley said.

Kingsley co-founded the organization in 2017. The group now has over 100 members who meet twice a week for 15-mile rides, making sure to stop for coffee and conversation.

For many disabled veterans, social opportunities can be limited.

"You know, they don't have as much of an opportunity or even an incentive to get out in the world and to associate and socialize, and so we give them that opportunity to," Kingsley said.

"I think the exercise is one of the best things. But then, like he said, when we get together for coffee, we have a great time together," Scott Andres said.

Andres serves as a board member for Velo Vets. The social aspect proves just as important as the physical benefits for the veteran community.

"Veteran community is, of course, a fraternity, and we love associating with our veteran brothers and sisters, and that's a very, very important part of development's mission," Kingsley said.

The group is pedaling with more purpose this year, months after co-founder Stu Carter died from a heart attack while on a ride.

"On November 5 of 2025, it's a day that's going to live in infamy for Velo Vets, totally unexpected, but you know, first for his age, I've never known anybody who was more fit than Stu Carter, so it was such a shock," Kingsley said.

The nonprofit has memorial rides planned for this year in honor of Carter.

