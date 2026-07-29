USDA secretary announces reopening of Douglas cattle port, $25M fly facility

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins visited Douglas, Arizona, to announce the reopening of a southern border cattle port of entry and a $25 million investment in a sterile fly dispersal facility — both aimed at addressing the New World Screwworm outbreak that has disrupted the cattle industry for 14 months.

The Douglas port is expected to reopen within 30 days. Cattle will be inspected multiple times on both the Mexican and American sides of the border before crossing. A gate and chute at the Douglas crossing will direct cattle across the road once the port reopens.

Rollins said the New Mexico livestock crossing at Santa Teresa could reopen within 60 days if the Douglas reopening goes smoothly.

"If we're not able to preserve our ranching, our farming, our rural America, this way of life, we will lose freedom as we know it, and that is how important this is. It is existential, and it is a national security issue," Rollins said.

The cattle ports along the southern border were closed 14 months ago after the New World Screwworm was discovered. The secretary said there are currently 9 active cases in July, down from 11 total cases earlier in the month and 31 cases in June.

Daniel Manzanares, director of Santa Teresa International Export/Import Livestock Crossing in New Mexico, made the four-hour trip to Douglas to hear Rollins speak. His business has been shut down for more than a year.

"It's affected a lot of industries. A lot of truckers I know have sold homes, have sold their trucks. It's been rough for a lot of people," Manzanares said.

Despite the hardship, Manzanares said his operation is ready to resume.

"We're prepared, ma'am. We are ready to go," Manzanares said.

Rollins also announced the $25 million investment to build a sterile fly dispersal facility in Douglas. The flies are used to combat the New World Screwworm. Officials are still searching for a site to build the facility.

"Once we open this dispersal facility at warp speed, Trump speed is what we call it here in Douglas, how important and what that looks like — the 400 nautical mile flight radius for fly dispersal," Rollins said.

Arizona State Representative Lupe Diaz of Legislative District 19 said the reopening comes at a critical time for consumers and the industry.

"The supply and the demand for cattle has been really, really high, and it's not going down, regardless of the prices going up. This is going to be able to balance a lot of things out," Diaz said.

Rancher John Ladd said the announcement gave him confidence after months of uncertainty.

"I came cautiously optimistic this morning, but after today, let's go for it. This is what we need to do," Ladd said.

Rollins said the cattle, CBP, and USDA work together to make the border crossing process function.

"Cattle ranchers, CBP, and USDA — we all work together to make this happen," Manzanares said.

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