University of Arizona lease proposal puts future of Arizona Folklore Preserve in question

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future of the Arizona Folklore Preserve in Cochise County remains uncertain as its board considers a lease proposal from the University of Arizona.

The preserve has celebrated Western heritage through live music, poetry and other art forms for decades. It typically hosts 44 shows each season, but performances are currently on hold while the Arizona Folklore Preserve Board and the university work toward an agreement.

This is the first season in 20 years without shows at the venue.

“We've never been interested in making money,” board president Mike Rutherford said. “We try to keep the costs down so that it's affordable for the people that want to attend.”

The relationship between the preserve and the university dates back to a memorandum of understanding signed in 2002. Rutherford said the board understood that the university would eventually take over operations and continue hosting live music when preserve volunteers could no longer do the work.

“When we were all too old to continue to do the job, the university would take it over and keep live music going at the AFP,” Rutherford said.

According to the preserve, the university informed the nonprofit in July 2025 that it planned to sell the property. The two sides agreed the next month to postpone a potential sale until after the performance season ended in July 2026.

The university has since offered the nonprofit a five-year lease at $300 per month. The nonprofit would also be responsible for utilities.

Rutherford said the proposal would create a significant financial burden for the nonprofit, which made roughly $3,000 last year. The annual rent alone would total $3,600, before utilities and other operating costs.

“It offended me,” Rutherford said of the offer.

Rutherford said relying on grants to cover the added expenses would be risky because arts funding has become more competitive.

“People will tell you there's a lot of grant money out there for the arts, but there's not near as much as there used to be,” he said. “There's quite a bit of competition for those grants, so I wouldn't go into an agreement hoping we get grant money.”

In a statement, the University of Arizona said it “must adapt and refocus its strategy on core programs and services.”

Rutherford said the board wants the university to become more involved with the preserve, as he believes the original agreement required.

“Tucson U of A does not care about Sierra Vista U of A South,” Rutherford said. “Does not care about Arizona Folklore Preserve.”

The Arizona Folklore Preserve has until Oct. 19 to respond to the university’s lease proposal. Its board has not given up on keeping the longtime cultural venue operating in Ramsey Canyon.

“We're going to fight to keep this going,” Rutherford said.

No performances have been scheduled for the 2026-27 season because of the possible sale of the building.

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