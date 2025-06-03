UA adopts military horse from Fort Huachuca to help train future veterinarians

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca is one of a small number of military installations with a cavalry unit with horses. Every so often, they retire one from the herd.

This year, they retired five horses for different reasons.

“We think of them just like soldiers," said Command Sgt. Maj. Terrina Anderson. "They just happen to have four legs and they're really tall."

Hank, a 7-year-old gelding, had been in service in Southern Arizona since 2024, but was recently medically retired. Officials with Fort Huachuca said the horse had signs of equine arthritis in his front feet, making him unable to perform his duties.

“Just like any soldier, there's a standard of physical readiness and fitness, and in order to do your job. And so it's no different for the horses,” Anderson said.

Horses that are retired from the military are adopted out, but the adoption process is strenuous and very detailed, so the military installation finds the best home for the horse.

Anderson says it took six months to find Hank the perfect home. On Tuesday, Hank was officially adopted by the University of Arizona's College of Veterinary Medicine.

"We use our horses for a pretty wide variety of curriculum,” said lead animal care technician at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, Katie Hardy.

She says the horses are used to get students used to working and interacting with them, and horses are used only in situations with which they are comfortable.

The college was chosen by Fort Huachuca leadership, because they’ll be able to provide the medical care Hank needs; especially since he'll need treatment for the rest of his life.

“Hank is going to go, essentially to an assisted living place where he's going to have lots of companions, and he's going to have the best, absolute best medical care that any horse can ask for,” Anderson said.

Hardy says between their hired staff and the veterinary students, there's always someone close by to provide to Hank and all the other animals.

Hank left Fort Huachuca on Tuesday afternoon and will now begin his transition to his new home and acts of service, helping train the next generation of veterinarians. His first step, clearing the school's two-week quarantine period.

"He will be introduced to probably another group of geldings that are young and energetic, just like him, but he'll start with just interaction over the fence with them, and then as they get to know each other, he'll be incorporated into that group,” Hardy said.

Once Hank is acclimated, he’ll start helping veterinary students.

“We like to get our horses sort of up in our lab spaces and interacting with the students and in class before, like, a month into their stay," Hardy said. "That way they can sort of get desensitized and kind of just get used to their role in our program.”

Hank joins 21 other horses and a donkey up in Tucson.

"When we adopt a horse, we're committing to keeping it for the rest of its lifetime,” Hardy said.

