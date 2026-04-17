Two Sierra Vista charitable organizations team up to feed local community

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shrinking SNAP benefits and processing delays are forcing local food banks to step up and fill the gaps, relying increasingly on community donations to feed those in need.

At the St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank in Sierra Vista, staff and volunteers provide food to between 1,200 and 1,400 families a month. Pauline Fredricks, president of St. Vincent de Paul Sierra Vista, emphasized the organization's open-door policy.

"We serve everyone and anyone," Fredricks said.

The food bank is preparing for a shift in demographics as the seasons change. Stan Garner, director of the St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank, noted the evolving need.

"We're seeing more seniors, but with school ending, I expect we're going to see more families," Garner said.

Volunteers and staff say the most expensive items they purchase are peanut butter and jelly, which they give to anybody who asks for food.

"Peanut butter and jelly goes a long way with a loaf of bread. You can make a lot of sandwiches for lunches," Garner said.

Hearing about the constant need for these staples, the Alpha Chi Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha decided to help by organizing a peanut butter and jelly drive. So far, the group has collected and donated over 360 pairs of the spreads, with a goal of reaching 800 sets. Suzanne Godard, president of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, shared why the group got involved.

"It's a great feeling to be able to give back to the community, knowing that if any of us were ever in need, that there's places that we can go to get that support. So by us supporting that when we're not in need, it just makes your heart happy," Godard said.

Reaching the 800-set goal would provide enough peanut butter and jelly to last the food bank a few weeks. This allows the organization to spend its shrinking funds on other necessities.

"Great for the community, and it's wonderful for us, because it costs us less money if we get food donated," Garner said.

"That's very important to have organizational support for this food bank," Fredricks said.

The food bank is working to stretch its dollars after losing previous funding sources.

"Emergency food and shelter program, money which was part of Homeland Security, but that money went away, so we're just basically at the mercy of folks coming in and saying, hey, here's $100 bill, or here's $100 check," Garner said.

Those looking to help can drop off donations directly at the St. Vincent de Paul Community Food Bank or contact Alpha Chi Vice President Kathy Riebock, 520-559-1944.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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