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Two men try kidnapping 17-year-old girl in Sierra Vista

SVPD says the girl was able to escape safely, while they are still looking for the two suspects
Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted
and last updated

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department says two men tried to kidnap a 17-year-old girl Thursday evening near Camino del Vara and Camino Bella Rosa.

SVPD says the two men offered her candy before trying to pull her into their pickup truck, which is a dark gray Ford.

The girl was able to escape safely and call police, while the suspects left the scene.

As of Thursday night, officers are still looking for the truck and suspects.

SVPD says more information will be released when available and appropriate.
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