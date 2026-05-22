Traveling AZ Vietnam Memorial Wall on display in Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A traveling Vietnam memorial wall listing the names of Arizonans who lost their lives in the Vietnam War will be on display in Benson at Barney-Figueroa VFW Post 6271 this weekend, giving the community and veterans a chance to view the moving tribute up close and pay their respects.

The wall will be open to the public Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live entertainment, food and fellowship will be available during Saturday’s hours. Organizers say the event is intended as an opportunity for local residents, veterans and family members to remember those who served.

The memorial is a moving wall that tours various Arizona communities. The exhibit is a solemn, reflective display of names and is expected to draw community members and local heroes who wish to honor the fallen. Admission is free and all are welcome.

For more information — including directions, volunteers, or requests for group visits — contact Barney-Figueroa VFW Post 6271.

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