TOUGH CROWD: ADEQ hosts informal meeting about proposed recycling plant to concerned group

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) held an "informal community meeting" in Benson to share information about Aluminum Dynamics' recycling plant project.

Over 250 people were packed inside the Benson Middle School multipurpose room for the meeting.

The ADEQ shared information from its air quality modeling, something they say they've been working on since February. The modeling indicated the pollutant numbers are well below what they deem hazardous, but the numbers they used were provided by Aluminum Dynamics. Balaji Vaidyanathan, deputy director for ADEQ's air quality division, says they were able to verify the numbers they received in the permit request.

“We engage in a very substantive and rigorous process to emphasize public health protection,” he said.

Despite the presentation, attendees still had concerns about possible pollutants—which they addressed during the question and answer portion of the meeting.

One community member saying “the numbers that we're looking at don't actually have anything to do with the plant that is going to exist, again, this is all theoretical based on some sort of imaginary plant.”

Vaidyanathan saying they're theoretical because there’s not a facility like the proposed one in the United States, but the numbers used came from similar facilities.

While the meeting was primarily to share information about the air quality findings, the ADEQ also addressed water concerns — since the proposed facility would be close to the San Pedro River. Officials say Aluminum Dynamics, the company opening the recycling plant, doesn't need a permit for wastewater because they are connecting to the City of Benson's wastewater facility.

The recycling plant has had mixed feedback from Benson residents and people from the surrounding area. Some say they like that the plant will bring new job opportunities to the area, while others don't like the possible environmental impacts or that it would be built so close to the city.

“I want the ADEQ to know that we're not lying down and taking this, we want them to seriously consider the sorted history of ADI, the repeated violations of them and their parent company Steele Dynamics," said Pomerene resident Daniel Sprenkle. "I want them to really consider whether this is the right thing for our Benson area, we don't think it is we want them to know that.”

ADEQ officials say the EPA needs to sign off on any recommendations for a permit, a decision that isn’t close to being made. They are hosting a formal public hearing, where all verbal comments will be submitted, on Aug. 21. In the meantime, people can submit written comments online until Aug. 21.

More information about the Aluminum Dynamics permit request can be found here.

