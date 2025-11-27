Tombstone reviving field for youth sports to help local kids

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tombstone is working to transform Medigovich Field into a soccer field, addressing the lack of youth sports leagues in the historic Arizona town.

Currently, families like Colin Regan and his daughter Cassidy must travel to Sierra Vista, Tucson, or even Phoenix just so she can play soccer.

"Living here in Tombstone, there's not much for us to do other than go to school and play our school sports, but at school we don't have soccer," Cassidy Regan said.

Mayor Pro Tem Colin Regan wants to change that reality for local children.

"We want to build more of a community bond with the kids and whatnot here. So we ultimately believe that this, this is a good starting point," Regan said.

The community has raised $6,400 so far, covering costs for irrigation and grass for the new field. However, they need $25,000 total to fix the amenities around the field and purchase equipment, hoping to have everything ready before spring.

"Ultimate goal is for kids to have a place, a safe place to come play sports and, you know, throw a ball around," Regan said.

The long drives for practice and games are affecting students academically.

"I had to miss assignments at school, which didn't help my grades. But that's what happens when you play out of school sports," Cassidy said.

Regan remains optimistic about the project's potential impact on the community.

"As the movie quote, you know, if you build it. They will come. You know, the field is first and foremost. Once that that is developed, I believe more things will start happening," Regan said.

For Cassidy and her friends, the wait will be worth it.

"Me and my friends are getting tired of going all the way to Sierra Vista, and we all look forward to having a field right here so we can practice in our town," Cassidy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

