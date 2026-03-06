Tombstone looking for volunteers to help with 'Road To 250' museum

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tombstone is looking for volunteers to help with the 'Road To 250' museum that's coming to town on March 13 and 14.

The museum features interactive exhibits on American and Arizona History.. It also includes a replica of the Liberty Bell. Tombstone is one of multiple cityies in Cochise County and Southern Arizona to host the museum.

Tombstone's City Clerk, Charissa Presti says they are looking for volunteers to help with the large crowd of people they are expecting.

“The reason why we're asking for volunteers is because we want to make sure that the visitors have the best experience here," she said. "We have found out through other municipalities who have hosted the museum that there has been thousands that come through daily, and so we need as many volunteers we can to help the exhibit run smoothly.”

Presti says having the traveling museum in Tombstone only makes sense because of the city's historic past.

“We are rich history in itself, and not only do women celebrate America's history and America's birthday, but Tombstone has a vital role in that," she said. "In regards to the Old West history, we're trying to keep the Old West alive. And what better way to mesh the two together?”

People interested in volunteering should contact Tombstone's City Hall, (520) 457-2202, to sign up.

