Tombstone Art Gallery hosts 45th Annual Art Show this month

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's always something going in Tombstone, and this month the Tombstone Art Gallery is hosting its 45th annual art show.

This year, it features 200 pieces from artists across the country. Typically, the gallery only showcases Cochise County artists.

“We have a full show," said art show co-chair Bob Wood. "We don't have any room to spare.”

There isn't a theme for the show, allowing artists to submit anything they'd like and making sure there's something for everyone.

“What’s on a person's mind to paint, then they paint,” said Art Director Tarin Cardamone.

Tombstone Art Gallery is a nonprofit. They provide scholarships to local seniors and other nonprofits in Tombstone.

The free show has become a tradition for the Tombstone Art Gallery, with prize money awarded to the top placers.

“They really like the idea that they get to speak with the judges and get a critique,” Cardamone said.

On Saturday, judges will hand out ribbons for their top picks, but the people's choice award is happening all month long— allowing anyone who walks through the gallery to cast their vote.

The gallery captures the attention of tourists who come by, sometimes leading to new entries.

“Everything's free," Cardamone said. "Just come in and go around and see the beautiful things, and it's always, it's always wonderful. People say they just didn't believe that there would be such beautiful things in here.”

The pieces will be on display until the end of the month.

