Tombstone Art Gallery debuts first craft show with Arizona artists

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tombstone Art Gallery, 383 E Allen St., is hosting its first-ever craft show, featuring 68 pieces from artists across Arizona.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, showcasing sculptures, jewelry, hats, and more from local artisans.

Craft Show Director Lori Giliberto said the show responds to growing popularity in the gallery's craft department.

"The crafts department in the gallery has really exploded. Over the past few years, we've gotten in a lot of new and different types of crafts, and the community is really responding. And so we decided it was time to make one for the craft department," she said.

The People's Choice Award voting is open until November 21, and the show ends on November 29. The show is free to attend.

The Tombstone Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

