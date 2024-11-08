'To feed this world is going to take a lot of groundwater;' Farmer says new ruling may help the Willcox basin

PEARCE, Ariz. (KGUN) — “To feed this world is going to take a lot of groundwater,” said farmer and owner of Curry Seed & Chili Co., Ed Curry.

Ed Curry has been farming in Pearce for over 50 years. He says over the years he's seen the water levels in the basin rise and sink.

“That's what got my attention— was we were going down, even though we weren't pumping (more),” Curry said.

He has four wells on his properties, all pumping water from deeper than when he started 53 years ago. Seeing his wells having to pump water at a deeper level, even though his usage didn't change, made realize something had to be done to protect the Willcox Basin.

"If my grandchildren and great grandchildren aren't going to have an opportunity to operate in this valley in the fashion that we have, we've got to cut back,” Curry said.

When he started he purposely planted crops that don’t need a lot of water. His chilis and other crops that require lots of water are planted throughout the southwest to avoid using a lot of water in on area.

"I made those decisions because I could see water is an issue," Curry said. "I knew our basin was in trouble.”

Trouble, he’s now hoping an Active Management Area (AMA) agreement for the Willcox Basin can help with.

“The reality is, if we don't stop the expansion, we're really in trouble,” Curry said.

An AMA would limit water usage for property owners based on their average usage over the last five years. It would also prevent any additional irrigation systems to be installed to properties on the basin.

"If we're cautious with what we use, if we all cut back a percentage, we stop the expansion, the chances are we can balance this thing out, and especially if we add recharge to it,” Curry said.

But, he hasn't always been in favor of an AMA. Seeing his well dry because of those around him pumping more water made him re-evaluate.

Curry's father was an advocate, for what's now known as the Douglas Basin. Now, Curry following his footsteps by advocating for the Willcox Basin and representing the state's farmers on Governor Katie Hobb's water council.

“He passed away a year ago, June. He was my closest friend in life," Curry said. "He would be very proud of what we're trying to do, and it's one reason, when the when the Governor's office called and asked if I would serve the It wasn't even, maybe it was absolutely.”

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is hosting its public hearing meeting later this month, and then a determination on whether or not the Willcox Basin will get an AMA will be decided.