State initiates procedures to create groundwater restrictions for Willcox Basin

PEARCE, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) announced they were beginning the process to determine whether or not the Willcox Basin needs to be designated as an Active Management Area (AMA), to control the use of groundwater.

Governor Katie Hobbs announced her support for the AMA, on Monday. This comes a month after the governor visited the City of Willcox and other areas of the basin to learn about the challenges locals are having with the water supply.

Earlier this year the City of Willcox had to dig two of their wells deeper because they were drying up, which is part of the conversations she had.

“When I traveled to Willcox, I heard stories from farmers, local well owners, and a bipartisan group of elected officials who are concerned about their community’s future because of groundwater depletion,” Hobbs said in a statement.

“I saw dried-up wells, fissures in the earth, and farms struggling to survive because of unchecked pumping of the precious water that Arizonans rely on," she said. "As the Department of Water Resources begins this important process, I look forward to hearing more from Arizonans concerned about securing our water future."

An AMA would limit the number of irrigation lines property owners can have, and prevent current property owners from adding any more. If granted, the AMA would also put restrictions on how much water can be pumped by properties.

The public can submit comments to the ADWR during this public comment phase. Find information about submitting comments here.

Steve Kisiel, a Pearce resident, met with the governor and ADWR when they were in Cochise County to discuss his experience with his well drying up. Kisiel has owned property on the Willcox Basin for 25 years. In 2012, his well started drying up. He says he spent $15,000 to dig the well from 280 feet to 580 feet.

“When it goes away, I tell you, it's a wake-up call,” Kisiel said.

He says that's when he began looking into the water issues in the area, which have become more frequent.

“We live in the desert, we need to learned to live within our means, and that includes how much water we use,” Kisiel said. “In the desert, water is such a gift, and we're so dependent on the groundwater, and we need to treat it like the precious resource it is.

"It's time for us to do something about this, and and, and the longer we wait, just the worst problem is going to get.”

Leading up to the 2022 local election, Kisiel and some of the locals in northern Cochise County petitioned for AMA to be created. They received enough signatures to get it on the ballot but it didn't pass.

“The (water) table keeps dropping," Kisiel said. "Nothing has changed. In fact, things have gotten worse since the election in 2022.”

One of the reasons the AMA failed in 2022 is because local vineyards wanted to be able to expand their businesses, which they can't do if they can't add any more irrigation systems to their properties. Kisiel, although for the AMA, says changes have to be made to the law because he wants to see the local vineyards continue to grow, especially since grapes don't use much water.

“Our legislature has really been negligent in over many years of not realizing situations change with water law, and you need to continue to update the law, and they just haven't done that, and it's really a disservice to communities like ours,” he said.

Kisiel says it's nice to see the state stepping in to help the area's groundwater, even if the laws aren't perfect, yet.

“For too long, politicians have stuck their heads in the sand and refused to take action to fix the problems Arizonans face. I won’t," Hobbs said in a statement. "I know protecting our water isn’t a Democratic or a Republican issue, it’s an Arizona issue. I will continue to put politics aside and work across the aisle to deliver the solutions Arizonans are desperate for.”

The ADWR will hold its public hearing on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. located at the Willcox Community Center. After the hearing, and being presented with the ADWR's evidence the director will decide whether or not the AMA will be designated. If they award the designation, the processes then begin to create the processes and parameters for regulations.

