Three dead in single vehicle crash

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people are dead following a crash in Cochise County.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 191 in Pearce.

AZDPS says a passenger van, carrying 12 people, crashed while traveling southbound.

Three people, who were ejected from the van, died at the scene. Four others were airlifted to hospitals in Tucson. Two of the passengers are in critical condition while the other two are stable.

Five additional passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The roadway reopened at 5:00 a.m on Friday morning. AZDPS has not released how the crash happened.

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