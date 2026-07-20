SVUSD preparing for new school year after closing 3 schools last academic year

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Unified School District closed three of its schools during the last academic school year due to budget constraints, including its only middle school. The district now has four neighborhood schools — three serving kindergarten through seventh grade and one serving kindergarten through eighth grade.

This summer has been focused on making the transition easier for families, students, and staff ahead of the new school year starting in August.

Superintendent Terri Romo said the work has been ongoing all season.

"We've just been hard at work all summer long, getting ready, getting everybody moved to where they need to be, and we're excited about the new opportunities," Romo said.

The district has already seen 140 new students enroll for the upcoming school year — a sign of growth for a district that has experienced declining enrollment for years.

"What does it mean for you to see that there's 140 new students? It's exciting. It's so exciting. Sometimes we do a lot of work, and you don't see all the efforts or you know the fruits of our labor till later on," Romo said.

The four neighborhood schools are Pueblo del Sol, Town and Country, Carmichael, and Huachuca Mountain.

Pueblo Del Sol Principal, Breanna McDaniel said combining with Village Meadows has allowed the school to build on what it was already doing.

"What I was working on with my staff last year doesn't change," McDaniel said. "We're going to continue making progress and working on those things, but now we're bringing in additional students, additional teachers, to just make us even stronger and an even greater school than what we were. I want this to be the place to be, and if you're not here, you're missing out."

The district closed schools because it had a $5 million deficit. That deficit has since been corrected, with the district rolling over almost $1 million.

Romo said the financial turnaround allows the district to refocus on its core mission.

"Now that we've done that hard work. Now we can really get back in and really focus on the academic achievement and academic excellence that we've always been known for. But we want to even take it to that next level," Romo said.

Romo said the consolidation will also bring a sense of homecoming for students and staff.

"We're excited to basically welcome everybody home, and may look a little bit different, feel a little bit different, but I think they'll see it in a better way," Romo said.

Since schools are consolidating, teachers and staff have been working to get rooms and buildings ready for the new year.

SVUSD schools start on August 5. The district is still enrolling students for the new year.