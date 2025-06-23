SVPD clears scene at Sierra Vista VA after evacuation due to 'suspicious package'

UPDATE (1:35 p.m.): The package was deemed safe by authorities and there is no threat to the community.

A suspicious package was left in the Sierra Vista VA Clinic lobby Monday, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department. The clinic was also evacuated.

"We are treating the package as a potential hazard until it is verified not a hazard," SVPD shared in a Facebook post.

SVPD is working with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to assess the situation at the clinic located at 101 N. Coronado Dr.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. SVPD confirmed the buildings next to the clinic were also evacuated.

PCSD says third improvised explosive device found near Sahuarita park

This is the fourth "suspicious" item found in Southern Arizona this month. Three suspicious devices were found in Sahuarita according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

KGUN 9 will provide further updates when more information is available.

