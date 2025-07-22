SVPD arrests man, after barricade situation in Sierra Vista's West End

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man barricaded himself in a home, Monday afternoon in Sierra Vista. The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) responded to the residence and closed the 300 block of Peterson Street for hours.

According to officials with SVPD, 26-year-old Buckles Jeremiah Shell, was arrested Sunday and later released with a court order not to return to the house. Family notified SVPD that he had returned to the house, causing SVPD and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to respond to the house Monday afternoon.

“There’s some concern there might be violent tendencies, so that’s why we kind of set up a perimeter,” said SVPD Public Information Officer, Scott Borgstadt.

They closed the 1300 block of Peterson Street while they tried to get Shell to leave they home. Borgstadt said they used flash bangs and other non-lethal methods to try and get him to vacate the house.

At 5:45 p.m. Shell left the house, running from the back of the house. He was quickly stopped by law enforcement.

Officials with SVPD say potential new charges are violating a court order and resisting arrest.

Shell was taken to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

----

