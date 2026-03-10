Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs, but Cochise County small businesses already feeling the financial pain

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Anne took over Toner West in Sierra Vista more than a year ago when her brother fell ill. He has since passed away, and she is now focused on keeping the doors open for returning customers — but rising tariff costs are making that harder.

Toner West sells supplies for printers, refurbished printers, and even takes back old ink and toner cartridges. One toner cartridge imported from Asia now costs her $5 more than it used to.

"It does take a little bit of our profit now from us, but I have not raised our prices yet," Anne said.

Even with the added cost, she said the imported toner remains the more affordable option.

"Even with the increase the 15% increase, this is still cheaper," Anne said.

Cheaper, that is, than re-manufactured toner made in the U.S., which costs Anne $20 more than the new toner from Asia — tariffs included.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs is weighing on her.

"This kind of gives me a little sleepless nights, because I don't know how bad it's going to get. I mean when, just when you think, well, this is it? This. It's not going to get any worse than this. It gets it gets worse," Anne said.

That anxiety is something Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of Sky Islands Regional Partnership, is hearing from local businesses across the region.

"It's the point where they just don't know the future of tariffs. They can't predict the future. Is it going to continue? Is it going to increase? Is it going to decrease? What's going to happen with that?" Edwards-Barton said.

Local chambers of commerce are working with the federal government to educate small business owners about the tariff refund program, offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"What are you saying to people who are worried about the unknown? I would say the best thing that they can do is reach out and gather facts and know that there are avenues out there and there are people and businesses advocating for them," Edwards-Barton said.

For Anne, keeping Toner West open is about more than business — it is about honoring her brother's legacy in Sierra Vista.

"If it doesn't get any worse than it is, I will. We'll pull through. You know, we're not, we're not in it for the money, really, right now, we're just trying to get our get the place established again, like he had it," Anne said.

