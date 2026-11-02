Student art takes center stage at Cochise College Pitfire Festival

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Cochise College is bringing students, artists, and community members together for its 19th annual Pit Fire Festival at the Douglas campus.

The festival celebrates student artists and their work while giving attendees a look at the traditional process of firing ceramics in a pit rather than using a kiln.

Art instructor Ash Dahlke said the event has grown into a collaborative experience that gives students hands-on opportunities.

“It’s kind of grown, being able to collaborate as a team and having students get kind of that firsthand experience,” Dahlke said.

Students from Cochise College and Bisbee will have artwork fired during the festival.

“It’s such a special evening, and it’s a huge celebration,” art instructor Tate Rich said.

For Dahlke, the event is also a chance to recognize the work students and community members have put into making the festival possible.

“I know for me, it’s just pride in students and community, and how much they’ve been able to really, you know, push it the last few weeks to make this all happen,” Dahlke said.

Among the student artists participating is Estafania Ramirez Toscano, who is working on a sculpture that will be displayed and burned during the festival.

Ramirez Toscano said she hopes the piece will give people a symbolic way to let go of grief or other things that may be holding them back.

“I think it’s gonna be beautiful just to see like all of these people’s feelings that they want to like let go, be burned, and to like go into the wind,” Ramirez Toscano said.

The Pit Fire Festival is free to attend and begins Friday at 3 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus.

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