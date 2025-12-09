SouthLine transmission project brings power grid upgrades to southern Arizona

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major transmission project is upgrading power infrastructure across southern Arizona to meet growing energy demands and improve grid reliability for the region.

The SouthLine Transmission Project, operated by Grid United, is enhancing electrical infrastructure across a 280-mile connection between Tucson Electric Power and El Paso Electric in New Mexico. The project includes upgrading 60 miles of existing transmission lines from Vail to Willcox and constructing new lines in parts of Cochise County.

"This transmission line in Benson is part of a 60-mile stretch that's getting upgraded. Some parts of Cochise County will also see new lines being built, all part of the SouthLine transmission project," I reported from the construction area.

Isaac Phillips, senior director of transmission development for Grid United, explained the project's scope and importance to the regional power grid.

"This project is a 280-mile connection between the electric systems of Tucson, Tucson electric power and El Paso electric in New Mexico," Phillips said.

The 60 miles of existing lines from Vail to Willcox are being upgraded to transmit more power throughout the region.

"Transmission lines are the backbone of our whole electrical grid. So really, what goes to your house is what's known as the distribution system and that serves all your day to day needs," Phillips said.

Phillips said the region lacks sufficient transmission infrastructure to keep pace with population and economic growth, necessitating the construction of new power lines as part of the project.

"We're just trying to invest in the grid. There's been a lot of growth in this area over the last couple of decades. The existing grid is getting older, kind of across the region, and this connection is just a new ability, new place for the utilities to help better serve their community," Phillips said.

Grid United has secured agreements with property owners where the new transmission lines will be installed.

"It creates a grid to grid, grid connection to improve reliability in the region," Phillips said. “The goal being we minimize the impact on new landowners and existing landowners by trying to replace what's already there, not building a whole new transmission line in this corridor, which, you know, we have Benson, we've got Willcox. We're trying to minimize the impact on those communities.”

The SouthLine project is hosting public meetings to keep communities informed about construction progress and timelines. The company held a meeting in Benson on Monday night, with additional meetings scheduled for Willcox, on Tuesday at the Willcox Community Center, and Vail, on Wednesday at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The open house style meetings are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"This current round is kind of our pre-construction update that we're doing for the Arizona Corporation Commission, and frankly, what we're trying to do is make sure that the community gets updated information about the project well in advance," Phillips said.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026.

