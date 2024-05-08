Southern Arizona Museum of Science and Technology opens its doors to community

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz — Ron Hyde has wanted a history museum in Sierra Vista since 1995.

And while he had been tossing around the idea of starting his own, it wasn't until late 2023 when that ball finally got rolling.

"We actually looked at over 40 facilities before we found this location," said Hyde, curator of the Southern Arizona Museum of Science and Technology.

Hyde has been working in close connection with Roger Weller, a former professor of geology at Cochise College and the Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club to get the museum started.

"We're hoping to revitalize this area and showcase the fact that Cochise County is absolutely full of beautiful minerals, and fossil life and all sorts of Natural History," said Hyde, "And so we want people to come down here and recognize what a hidden gem Sierra Vista is," said Hyde.

Weller is also helping on the mineral side of things using his history with geology to help Hyde get the museum started.

"Our two goals with this museum is STEM education, you have to get kids interested at a young age, and it stays with them their entire life," said Weller, "Also adding to the economy of the area. And then so we're looking at improving our local economy. Another one of the things that we're looking at, is tourism."

The museum is open Wednesday thru Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They have a suggested donation for guests:

$10 for adults

$8 for military/seniors

$5 for kids

More information including the address can be found on their Facebook page.

——

Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

