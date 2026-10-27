Sierra Vista's free transit system is one option to help voters get to the polls

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Sierra Vista’s fare-free bus system is helping residents get around the city, and one route is also providing voters with a way to reach a local vote center.

Vista Transit’s Pink Line Westbound stops at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, which is serving as a vote center during the election.

“Vista Transit serves as a lifeline for the community that otherwise doesn't have transportation,” External Operations Manager for the City of Sierra Vista, Bryce Kirkpatrick, said.

The city says ridership has increased since its buses became fare-free back in 2020. In fiscal year 2025, 153,325 people rode Sierra Vista buses. The following fiscal year, ridership increased to more than 162,500 passengers.

Kirkpatrick said eliminating fares also made financial sense for the city.

“Going fare free was a fiscally responsible option as we examined the costs that we were investing in our fare system,” he said.

The fare-free service can also remove a transportation barrier for residents trying to cast a ballot.

“Not everybody has mobility or, in that matter, transportation,” Kirkpatrick said. “This restricts any barriers people might have from voting. So you can hop on the transit system and get to a voting center.”

The Pink Line Westbound runs on a 40-minute loop and connects riders to the vote center at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

“Pink lines are most popular on a transit,” Kirkpatrick said. “It runs on a 40-minute loop. We have a pink east and pink west. The pink west is the one that serves a voting center at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.”

Riders can access the route through the transit center or at Pink Line Westbound bus stops. All of the city's bus routes include the transit center as a stop.

Residents looking for a full Vista Transit schedule can find additional information on the City of Sierra Vista’s website.

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