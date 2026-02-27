Sierra Vista seeks community input on its new general plan

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista is asking residents to weigh in on its updated general plan — called Vista 2040 — before it goes to voters this November.

The city went back to the drawing board after its previous general plan failed to pass in 2024. Since then, staff have been working off an outdated version of the plan. The new draft was developed using community feedback, with the biggest change being that the document is easier to read.

Matt McLachlan, Community Development Director for the City of Sierra Vista, said the city wants to identify any gaps before the plan moves further through the approval process.

"We're looking for any blind spots or adjustments that need to be made to the policies as a plan moves forward through the public hearing and approval process," McLachlan said.

The plan does not raise taxes or dictate which businesses come to town. Its purpose is to ensure the city grows at a pace the community is comfortable with.

Brad Snyder, a Sierra Vista resident and former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the document reflects what residents have been asking for — including more affordable housing options, something he also sees firsthand as a realtor.

"It's amazing. You can live here 40 years like I have flip through that and still learn something new about your community, things that will make you really proud, and things that maybe you'll say, hey, maybe we could do better here," Snyder said.

Snyder said younger buyers are driving demand for smaller, more affordable homes.

"The younger generation doesn't seem to be as interested in you know, 2500 square foot large houses. They want smaller, more affordable. They want to spend their time more traveling and doing things outside. The size of their homes aren't as important," Snyder said.

Residents can view the plan on the city's website and submit feedback over the next few months. The City Council is expected to approve the final plan this summer before it is placed on the November ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

