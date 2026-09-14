Sierra Vista police solve string of burglaries, including break-in at local taco shop

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department making multiple arrests this month after multiple burglaries at different locations.

A man broke into Dos Bros Taco Shop in Sierra Vista sometime between the restaurant's closing on Saturday, Aug. 29, and the arrival of employees the following morning, causing over $10,000 in damage and stealing money from the restaurant. The break-in left visible damage at the restaurant's back door.

"Our door is completely off the hinges because when he was outside yanking on it, he broke one of the pieces on here," co-owner Bianca Ruiz said.

Police responded to the burglary call at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. The suspect left behind a key piece of evidence during the break-in.

"When he opened the window, he cut his hand, and when he was wrestling with it, he left a blood print. So that was a big lead in the investigation," Ruiz said.

According to SVPD, on Sept. 1, an SVPD officer identified a vehicle known to be occupied by the suspect and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the suspect showed signs of impairment and the officer began a DUI investigation. They say a warrant was obtained to secure a blood sample for analysis. The suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal damage, theft, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, and DUI.

Ruiz estimates the damages will cost about $10,000— not including the cash he took.

"It's a hit for a local small business, you know, that's trying to make it day by day," Ruiz said.

Six days after the Dos Bros burglary, on Sept. 7, SVPD responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the Canyon de Flores neighborhood. SVPD says 12 vehicles were targeted.

"There was a common trend here. They were looking for vehicles that were unlocked," SVPD Patrol Bureau Commander Justin Dannels said.

In both cases, SVPD used social media to help identify suspects and generate leads. Hiser said that approach requires careful judgment.

"There is a balancing act there on trying to get useful information out of our community in a timely manner, and also realizing that some of the information we're sharing could alert the suspects," Hiser said.

On Sept. 8, police arrested two juveniles in connection with the burglaries. The juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on 12 counts of vehicle burglary and one count of attempted theft of a means of transportation. Their genders and identities will not be disclosed in accordance with juvenile privacy laws.

"We appreciate the community's assistance in this investigation," Hiser said. "Resident involvement was critical in the identification and apprehension of the suspects."

SVPD Special Operations Bureau Commander Bill Heiple said burglary activity in the area tends to come in waves.

"It's cyclical, so sometimes we'll go two or three months and we only have one or two burglaries, and then we can go like here, where we have two burglaries, different types, but still burglaries," he said.

With both cases resolved, SVPD is reminding residents to stay alert and keep their vehicles locked.

At Dos Bros Taco Shop, Ruiz said the community's support has kept the business going through the ordeal.

"So being able to serve them — that's what's keeping us going. You know, just serving the community," Ruiz said.