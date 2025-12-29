Sierra Vista police seek community help after string of business vandalism cases

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police are asking for the community's assistance after multiple local businesses have been targeted by vandals in 2025, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Four businesses on Wilcox Drive have been vandalized in 2025, with the Vista Transit Center being hit three separate times. The Salvation Army was also among the businesses that had their windows broken earlier this year.

"It usually happens over the weekend. When there's no staff on duty, they'll leave on Friday, everything's good. They come back Monday morning and observe damage to the windows," said Jené Seage, Public Information Officer for the Sierra Vista Police Department.

The transit center incidents occurred in April, October, and December, resulting in approximately $10,000 in damages. In addition to the broken windows, four vehicle batteries were also stolen from the property.

Police believe the damage was caused by projectiles shot at the windows from off the property. Small holes in the glass and pellets found inside suggest the suspect never actually entered the premises, making the case more challenging to solve.

While security cameras weren't effective in this particular case, Seage emphasized their importance for property protection.

"Unfortunately, in this case, security cameras didn't work, but it is one of the biggest things that people can use to protect themselves and their property," Seage said.

To address the ongoing vandalism, Sierra Vista police have increased patrols in the affected area.

"Officers are available in between calls. They're going to spend a little bit of extra time dedicated to roving around the area. One, it's a police presence to deter any illegal activity, but also, if they're in the area, they might be able to see something happening," Seage said.

Police are encouraging community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, even if it seems minor at the time.

"Just keep an eye out for each other, like if you happen to be passing by or see something happen at your neighbor's house or a business report it. We'd rather have information that might not seem useful at the time, but it can end up tying cases together if we get enough of the good information," Seage said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents can contact Sierra Vista Police Department at SVPDTip@SierraVistaAZ.gov or call SEACOM 520-803-3555.

