Sierra Vista police launch new strategic plan focused on traffic safety and community policing

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is launching a new two-year strategic plan aimed at reducing traffic collisions, improving follow-through on misdemeanor cases, and strengthening community policing.

The plan takes effect as the city's new fiscal year begins Wednesday.

With community policing as a central emphasis, the department invited 20 community stakeholders to the station last month to identify local needs, including traffic enforcement and follow-through on misdemeanor cases.

Sierra Vista Police Chief Chris Hiser said reducing traffic collisions is a top priority.

"To really put a dent on traffic collisions in this community. In fact, our goal is going to be to reduce it 5% annually," Hiser said.

So far this year, SVPD has recorded 265 collisions, three of them deadly. Last year, there were 591 crashes and four fatalities.

To address the problem, the department is establishing a dedicated traffic enforcement unit.

"We're going to do a lot more traffic enforcement with a special unit that we're establishing," Hiser said.

The plan also calls for dedicated patrol investigators to handle misdemeanor cases such as shoplifting and vandalism, rather than relying on patrol officers.

"We want to have some dedicated patrol investigators that take those cases and work with them with the community members, because we do want the community to help us in allies cases," Hiser said.

Tim Ash, president of the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP, attended last month's stakeholder meeting and said the department's openness stood out.

"What I was really impressed with is the transparency, you know, in terms of like Chief mentioned internal challenges that they're having," Ash said.

Hiser acknowledged his department has a young staff and policies it has outgrown. The new dedicated patrol investigator group is among the additions resulting from the strategic plan.

Hiser said the department will provide progress updates throughout the two-year plan.

"It's an important part of community policing. Any good police department needs a listen to its community stakeholders," Hiser said.

The plan will be posted online and on social media once it's finalized.

----