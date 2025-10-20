Sierra Vista Police Department expands K-9 program to combat fentanyl crisis

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is strengthening its fight against drug trafficking with two new four-legged officers specially trained to detect narcotics, including fentanyl.

Zeus and Kilo are the newest members of the Sierra Vista Police Department, helping their handlers find drugs coming through the city. They will be trained to detect cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl.

"We've always, traditionally had two canines in our department. This is the first time we've grown it to three, and having three canines gives us more coverage," said SVPD Chief Chris Hiser.

Zeus and Kilo receiving specialized drug detection training in the newly created fentanyl canine program.

Officer Zach Madarang and his dog Kilo have been working together for a month as they prepare for certification.

"To be able to intersect those drugs on the street. It's just another tool in our tool belt, essentially to be able to get drugs off our street before they affect our community," Madarang said. “I've always had the desire to kind of work a dog, and I enjoy proactive like police work involving like going out and finding finding drugs on the street anyway, so having a dog is going to add to the ability for us to do that.”

Each dog costs roughly $20,000, with all expenses covered through grants. Hiser says the investment in these four-legged teammates pays dividends for community safety.

"Our most experienced canine Layla off a traffic stop was able to detect about a pound of methamphetamine and several 100 fentanyl pills, and that's where that canine program is really beneficial," Hiser said.

Officer Peyton Maxwell and his canine Zeus are training for dual certification in both criminal apprehension and narcotics detection, allowing Zeus to assist in SWAT situations.

"Being dual purpose, essentially, I have a second backup officer that just sits in my car and waits for me to need help," Maxwell said.

Both officers are working with their first police dogs and train with the Tucson Police Department's canine team four times per week.

"Teaching him the illicit drug owners that we're going to be looking for out on the streets, playing with all kinds of toys to get him to understand that that's the little game we're playing, essentially, is him looking for drugs, and when he finds those drugs, he gets rewarded," Maxwell said.

Both dogs and their handlers hope to complete full certification by the end of the year. Once certified, the dogs will be deployed on traffic stops and patrols throughout Sierra Vista.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

