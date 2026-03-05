Sierra Vista partners with DocuPet to make dog licensing easier for pet owners

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista is making it easier for dog owners to comply with the city's licensing ordinance through a new partnership with DocuPet.

Only about 3,000 dogs are currently licensed in Sierra Vista, despite licensing being required by city ordinance.

Arleen Garcia, the city's animal control supervisor, said many dog owners simply aren't aware of the requirement — or haven't had the time to act on it.

"We know there are many, many more. Some people just don't know that their pets need to be licensed. Some people forget, and some people just don't have the time to come out here," Garcia said.

The city uses dog licenses as a tool to control rabies. Last year, there were 21 cases of rabies in Cochise County.

"Getting the dog license is proof that you have vaccinated your dog against rabies, and we need to have documentation of that. And one way to keep track, if you live within city limits, is by licensing," Garcia said.

Information for previously licensed dogs has already been uploaded to the system. Account access codes are being mailed to dog owners, who can then create a password and view their dog's information online.

Veterinarians will also report directly to DocuPet when an animal receives a rabies vaccine, just as they previously reported to the city.

For those who are not comfortable using the online system, in-person licensing remains available.

"Pet owners are still going to be able to come to the shelter to license their pet if they don't feel comfortable using the computer or logging in, or at least maybe for the first time, they don't know what to do," Garcia said.

The city uses tags to indicate whether a dog is licensed. Owners found without a license for their dog can face a citation.

"Always willing to help in any way we can. We're just looking for a compliance to ensure that our community and our pets are all safe," Garcia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----